'Possible human remains' found in house bus destroyed by fire in Central Otago

Firefighters have found possible human remains in a house bus that was destroyed by fire at Lake Hawea in Central Otago today.

Police talk to people at the scene as the remains of the destroyed house bus are doused.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were called to assist with a fire in a non-mobile house bus used as a dwelling on a rural property on Domain Road at Lake Hawea at about 11.20am.

Fire and Emergency NZ have put the blaze out and located possible human remains within the dwelling, however this is yet to be confirmed by a forensic pathologist, police said this evening.

Police and Fire will carry out a scene examination tomorrow morning.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the fire to contact Wanaka Police.

Earlier a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to the incident at Lake Hawea around 11am and the blaze had already destroyed the house bus by the time they arrived.

One person is unaccounted for after the blaze.

