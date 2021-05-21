Possible 'gang-related' attack sees man shot four times in back

Police believe a shooting in Invercargill at the weekend which saw one man critically injured could be gang-related, and are seeking further information from the public.
A 19-year-old man showed up to Southland Hospital on Saturday afternoon with four gunshot wounds to his back.
He has since had surgery and remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
Police say the incident could be gang-related, and are now seeking further information from the public.
A search warrant at a Tweed Street address was conducted by police today as part of inquiries, which is where the shooting is believed to have happened.
A number of items of interest were found, and police remain at the scene.
"We want to reassure the community that we are hugely focused on ensuring we locate those responsible and hold them to account," said a police spokesperson.