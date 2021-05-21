Possible 'gang-related' attack sees man shot four times in back

Police believe a shooting in Invercargill at the weekend which saw one man critically injured could be gang-related, and are seeking further information from the public.

A 19-year-old man showed up to Southland Hospital on Saturday afternoon with four gunshot wounds to his back.

He has since had surgery and remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police say the incident could be gang-related, and are now seeking further information from the public.

A search warrant at a Tweed Street address was conducted by police today as part of inquiries, which is where the shooting is believed to have happened.

A number of items of interest were found, and police remain at the scene.