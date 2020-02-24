TODAY |

'Possible' case of Covid-19 in Air New Zealand staff member overseas

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of health says it has been made aware of a "possible" case of Covid-19 in an Air New Zealand staff member overseas.

A file image of Air New Zealand aircraft on the tarmac at Auckland Airport. Source: Luke Appleby/1 News

"In conjunction with the company, the ministry will continue to investigate the circumstances of this possible case," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Air New Zealand and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has been approached for comment.

Today's 1pm Covid-19 update from the Ministry of Health will be provided by a statement.

MORE TO COME.

