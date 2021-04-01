TODAY |

Possible asbestos forces closure of pool in Gisborne swimming complex

Source:  1 NEWS

Peeling paint in Gisborne's 33-metre outdoor pool has exposed possible asbestos. 

Public pool file image Source: istock.com

Gisborne District Council posted on social media this evening to say the pool will be closed until further notice while assessments and repairs take place.

"We'll put out another update when we have more information," the post said. 

Gisborne's Olympic Pool complex also contains a 50m, seven lane pool, an indoor hot pool which is currently out of order, an outdoor toddlers' pool with slide, a dive pool complete with boards, and a 98m hydro-slide. 

A reported $46 million redevelopment of the pool complex is currently underway. 

New Zealand
Gisborne
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:10
Ex-Warriors star Konrad Hurrell knocked out in on-field clash
2
Polar blast to drop temperatures dramatically around NZ
3
Long-serving cleaners 'betrayed' after Auckland school didn't renew contract
4
Struggle installing mandatory seatbelts end motorhome dream for many
5
Teen mistakenly given antidepressants instead of migraine medication
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:01

Wellington renter's mould-filled flat highlights regulation needs

Man arrested amid crackdown on illicit supply of meth in Southland

Anti-plastic campaigners, plastic producers find fault with new scheme

Windsurfers in Taranaki blown 2km out to sea had lucky escape