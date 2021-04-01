Possible asbestos forces closure of pool in Gisborne swimming complex

Peeling paint in Gisborne's 33-metre outdoor pool has exposed possible asbestos.

Gisborne District Council posted on social media this evening to say the pool will be closed until further notice while assessments and repairs take place.

"We'll put out another update when we have more information," the post said.

Gisborne's Olympic Pool complex also contains a 50m, seven lane pool, an indoor hot pool which is currently out of order, an outdoor toddlers' pool with slide, a dive pool complete with boards, and a 98m hydro-slide.