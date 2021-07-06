TODAY |

'Positive distraction' — Research reveals art can reduce stress

Source:  1 NEWS

In the hustle and bustle of today's fast-paced, modern world, let's face it - we're constantly stressed despite a world of wellness aimed at creating zen.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Seven Sharp’s Michael Holland puts it to the test. Source: Seven Sharp

But, a new study shows art may have some benefits for dropping blood pressure.

University of Auckland researcher Dr Mikaela Law authored the study, reviewing 14 studies around the world to see if there is a link between viewing art and lowering stress levels. 

She said that every study revealed even merely viewing a piece of art can reduce psychological stress.

“But also on top of that the four studies that looked into blood pressure found that just viewing an artwork for as little as 30 minutes could reduce your blood pressure.”

She said the phenomenon is based on “positive distraction” from negative thoughts or feelings.

“This is why it could be important to have artworks in places such as hospitals or medical waiting rooms where people are very stressed,” she said.

For the full story, watch the video above.

New Zealand
Health
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Blacks rookie Ethan De Groot asked coaches to debut this week
2
Two Covid-positive mariners in vessel off Taranaki coast; three contacts identified
3
Hawke's Bay couple 'shaken' after driver blows through intersection at over 100km/h
4
Is this New Zealand's most over-qualified caretaker?
5
Heavy rain, wind and snow forecast for much of the south overnight
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:14

Calls for more resources to help schools tackle cyber-bullying crisis

Areas in Central Otago facing cold night without power

Two Covid-positive mariners in vessel off Taranaki coast; three contacts identified
00:25

Hawke's Bay couple 'shaken' after driver blows through intersection at over 100km/h