Positive Covid-19 test in Wellington confirmed as historical, with no risk to public

There are four new cases of Covid-19 to report today, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine, and one historical case.

Today marks three weeks exactly since the last case of community-transmitted Covid-19 was recorded in the country.

The four new cases are all international arrivals who tested positive during their stay in isolation.

The historic case is a person who completed isolation after arriving from the United States in September.

They had returned two negative Covid-19 tests while in the managed isolation facility and were asymptomatic before falling ill this week.

"They were subsequently tested for Covid-19, which has returned a weak positive result, indicating an old infection," the Ministry of Health says.

Further testing confirmed it was an historic infection.

"There are no further steps required to limit risk to the community," the Ministry of Health says.

There are currently 46 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all in isolation, up from 42 yesterday.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand so far is 1524 - that number is reported to the World Health Organization.