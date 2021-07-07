TODAY |

Ports of Auckland offers quarantine anchorage to ship with Covid-19 cases

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ports of Auckland has today offered quarantine anchorage to a ship carrying two fishermen infected with Covid-19, as more crew members come down with symptoms of coronavirus.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Viking Bay was believed to have been left in international waters after two of the nine sailors on board the vessel tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. One of the infected mariners was today diagnosed with the more infectious Delta variant.

The crew - who were not required to quarantine - arrived in Auckland on Monday, and were immediately transported to New Plymouth to board a deep sea fishing vessel.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield yesterday said the ship would return to Port Taranaki before moving on to a managed isolation facility, but the move was rejected by Port Taranaki amid health concerns for staff involved. 

The Viking Bay is now likely heading to Auckland. 

"If the vessel comes to Auckland it would not berth in the port but would go to one of the two quarantine anchorages available in Auckland," a Ports of Auckland spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

read more
Viking Bay agent says officials 'jumped the gun' on MIQ for mariners

A New Zealand Customs spokesperson said the agency is working closely with the Ministry of Health, MIQ and Immigration New Zealand on the "next steps for the vessel".

"While we have no ability to make a port take a vessel, we are talking to the vessel’s shipping agents to try and assist them in finding a place to dock," the spokesperson said.

"The mariners have advised Health that a number of crew have symptoms."

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Travellers behaving badly in the Cook Islands prompts police warning
2
Breakfast crew in fits of laughter as Indira Stewart photo bombs news bulletin
3
Man whose wife died in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash wows America's Got Talent
4
Doctor urges parents to manage mild RSV in kids as hospitals face high demand
5
Video shows protestor kicked in face amid rising tensions over Waiheke development
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NSW records 38 new Covid cases, Premier says number 'too high'

February Covid review raises concerns of stretched and fatigued workforce

Winter virus impacting short-staffed early childhood sector

Video shows protestor kicked in face amid rising tensions over Waiheke development