Ports of Auckland fined over $400k following death of ocean swimmer

Ports of Auckland and its pilot boat master have been fined more than $400,000 for excessive speeding on the water on thousands of occasions. On one of those occasions a pilot boat struck a man who was swimming in the ocean who later died.

Leslie Gelberger. Source: Facebook

Leslie Gelberger died after he was struck by a boat while swimming in Waitematā Harbour at the south end of Cheltenham Beach on April 20, 2017. His body was found missing a leg, floating in the sea the next day by ferry passengers.

Ports of Auckland and master of the pilot boat, Grant More, were sentenced in the Auckland District Court today having previously pleaded guilty to one charge each under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The Court fined Ports of Auckland $424,000 and Mr More $8,400. The port has also agreed to pay $220,000 to Leslie Gelberger's family.

An investigation by Maritme New Zealand into the death found one of the port's boats, Waitakere, had exceeded the 5 knot and 12 knot speed restrictions on the day that Leslie Gelberger had died.

That day crew including Mr more had heard a bang which at the time they had believed was a mechanical fault but was in fact Mr Gelberger. The crew turned the boat around to retrace its track and check for any mechanical issues, but no one on board saw Mr Gelberberger.

Maritime NZ Director, Keith Manch says Mr More admitted exceeding the speed limits on one voyage on 20 April 2017.

"Ports of Auckland had inadequate systems to ensure its vessels did not break speed limits, and they did more than 4,200 times in nine months.

“On the day, the Master of the pilot boat chose to travel at excessive speeds, well over the speed limits."