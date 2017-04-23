 

Ports of Auckland charged over death of ocean swimmer

Ports of Auckland and one of its staff members has been charged over the death of an ocean swimmer last year.

Leslie Gelberger.

Source: Facebook

Leslie Gelberger died after he was struck by a boat while swimming in the Auckland Harbour last April, Stuff reports.

Mr Gelberger's body, missing a leg, was discovered floating in Mairangi Bay the following afternoon after being spotted by passengers on a harbour ferry.

A Maritime NZ spokesman today confirmed charges had been filed under section 48 of the Health and Safety at Work act, in the Auckland District Court, on April 19 - nearly one year after Mr Gelberger's death.

The incident was referred to Maritime NZ and the coroner earlier this year after police made the decision not to lay charges, citing insufficient evidence.

The company is due to appear in court on July 17.

