Porter's Pass vegetation fire covers 100 hectares, closes highway but firefighters have it 'under control'

A Porter's Pass vegetation fire has slowly spread to cover 100 hectares but is "under control."

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire started in the Selwyn District, Canterbury shortly after 4:30am.

Thick clouds of smoke coming from the fire on Porter's Pass. Source: Oliver Dobbin

Southern Command Centre shift commander Daryl Ball told 1 NEWS, "We have it under control but in that area you’ve got to throw as much as you can as quickly as you can at a fire to stop it getting away.”

"Although there’s recently been snow through the Alpine Pass, the tussock has been 'frost cured' which means it freezes off, creating lots of very dry fuel."

Four helicopters and three rural ground crews have responded from Springfield, Sheffield and Kirwee.

NZTA have tweeted that SH73 is closed due to the fire and says there is no detour available.

NZTA advises people travelling on the West Coast to take the Lewis Pass via Waipara, SH7.