Porter's Pass blaze spanning almost 300 hectares now extinguished

Firefighting of the Porter's Pass blaze which had been burning since the weekend on almost 300 hectares of land went "extremely well" yesterday, according to Fire and Emergency New Zealand who say the fire is now out.

The land will now be handed back to the Department of Conservation who will be hot spotting for the next couple of days.

FENZ told 1 NEWS about 1am today there were 45 firefighters on the ground and four helicopters in the air locating and extinguishing hot spots.

The final land area that the fire spread was 273 hectares.

Investigations into what started the fire, as well as the potential link to the Darfield ATM burglary will be begin today.