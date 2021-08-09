Port workers isolating after ship visits Tauranga with Covid cases onboard

Almost a hundred port workers in Tauranga are needing to undergo Covid-19 testing, after crew onboard a ship that had previously docked in the port tested positive.

Port of Tauranga (file picture). Source: istock.com

The Ministry of Health confirmed earlier today that 11 of the 21 crew onboard the Rio De La Plata container ship had contracted Covid-19.

The 94 port workers came into contact with the ship while unloading cargo in shifts when it was berthed at the Port of Tauranga last Wednesday through to Saturday.

It's understood by the Ministry of Health that the correct PPE and infection protection protocols were carried out by the port workers when unloading the vessel.

So far, 91 of the workers have now been tested, with the results expected later today.

All have been told to self-isolate while awaiting a negative test result. The Ministry says some workers will need to have a second test and keep isolating until the second result returns negative.

Meanwhile there are no new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, with two new cases in managed isolation and quarantine.

The two cases travelled together from Iraq via Qatar, arriving in the country yesterday. They both tested positive during routine testing on their first day in MIQ.

Ten previously reported cases have now recovered, bringing the total number of active infections to 36.