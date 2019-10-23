Port Marlborough evacuated after large LPG tank leak

Picton's port - Port Marlborough - is being evacuated while a l25,000 litre LPG tank is leaking fuel at the Kiwi Rail yard.

Two Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from Picton are in attendance and two crews from Blenheim and a haz-mat unit from Nelson will also attend the scene.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 6.10am.

Firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus and spraying the tank with water to minimise the risk of any explosions.

The Port is closed and is being evacuated with the help of police.