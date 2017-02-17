 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Port Hills: 'You can't relax because there's no flames'

Breakfast

Brodie Kane in the Civil Defence bureau in Christchurch says there are still days and weeks ahead until this fire is under control. Follow our live updates throughout the day.

Brodie Kane in the Civil Defence bureau in Christchurch says there are still days and weeks ahead until this fire is under control.
Eight houses have been destroyed and the blazes continue today.
A 1 NEWS crew went up in a helicopter to survey the destruction caused so far by the monstrous blaze.
