Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Port Hills: 'You can't relax because there's no flames'

Breakfast

Brodie Kane in the Civil Defence bureau in Christchurch says there are still days and weeks ahead until this fire is under control. Follow our live updates throughout the day.

Brodie Kane in the Civil Defence bureau in Christchurch says there are still days and weeks ahead until this fire is under control.
Eight houses have been destroyed and the blazes continue today.
A 1 NEWS crew went up in a helicopter to survey the destruction caused so far by the monstrous blaze.


1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

This is the 2011 terror attack in Kabul, where Corporal David Askin, along with other Kiwi military SAS soldiers, saved dozens at the Intercontinental Hotel.

The blaze is contained and some drizzle this morning has been welcomed.

Firefighters have worked overnight to keep the fire contained.



1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates from the situation in Christchurch.

Ben Mikha has applied for an internship at the Discovery Channel - and he's got through to the final 25.

Ben Mikha has applied for an internship at the Discovery Channel - and he's got through to the final 25.

Residents of Worsley Spur didn't get a minute of sleep last night as fire threatened their homes.

Residents of Worsley Spur didn't get a minute of sleep last night as fire threatened their homes.



 
