New Zealand


Port Hills residents and pets rushed out of fire zone

Large fires are burning south of Christchurch, and residents are being forced to flee the area as the flames spread.
Source: 1 NEWS

Christchurch and Canterbury

Lauaki and Messam were best mates, serving as groomsmen at each other's weddings during their time playing together.

Watch: Emotional Liam Messam fights back tears when shown pictures of himself and Sione Lauaki

Several fire engines and helicopters have been dispatched to fight the fire, which is being fanned by brisk winds.

Two large fires in Port Hills south of Christchurch

A house near Waimarama Road burns during a wildfire in Hawke's Bay.

Large Hawke's Bay fire destroys homes, may burn for days

Volunteers push stranded whales off the sand in Golden Bay.

Father and children in campervan see stranded whales in Golden Bay, get out and push them off sand

Adele turned her back to the audience and held her head in embarrassment. But her peers stepped up.

Watch: 'I f***** up, I can't do it like last year' - Adele abruptly stops George Michael Grammy tribute - then starts again and ends in tears


MetService says the capital had the fewest 'beach days' last month of any summer in the past three decades.

If you live in Wellington, you've probably had the worst summer in memory

Watch: 'I f***** up, I can't do it like last year' - Adele abruptly stops George Michael Grammy tribute - then starts again and ends in tears

1 NEWS reporter Will Hine looks at the science behind whale strandings.

Golden Bay stranding: Why are pilot whales so drawn to Farewell Spit?

Kiwis have been asking our reporters at Farewell Spit this question. 1 News' Will Hine put it to the experts.

Grieving Warriors NRL prop 'in shock' over hero Sione Lauaki: 'I ended up growing my hair to mirror him'

James Gavet, like many Kelston Boys High students, used Lauaki's rise to the All Blacks as inspiration.


Around 300 whales could be left to decompose in the marine environment, instead of being allowed to drift out to sea.

'It's not a nice thing to have to do' - DOC begins grim task of dealing with 300 dead whales

This stranding has left so many dead whales that the normal process won't do.


 
Copyright © TVNZ