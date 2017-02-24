 

Port Hills hotspots being monitored for potential flare ups

A pine forest north of Marleys Hill near Christchurch is being monitored by fire crews for potential flare ups in the fire that devastated the Port Hills.

Although much of the flames have been distinguished it could be weeks before all Port Hills hotspots have been discovered.
Last night, thermal imaging drones used to identify hotspots showed temperatures of more than 100 degrees in the pine forest.

Civil Defence says hotspots are continually being dampened in residential properties in upper Summit Road and Worsleys Road.

Three cordons remain on Dyers Pass Road and preparations are underway to have the road open as soon as possible.

Civil Defence says some residents are permitted access to their properties and will update if anything changed.

Although much of the flames have been distinguished it could be weeks before all Port Hills hotspots have been discovered.

