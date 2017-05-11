 

Port Hills helicopter crash: Killed pilot's father says report 'doesn't change anything'

The family of a pilot killed in the Port Hills firefighting effort says a report into the accident brings no closure.

Pilot Steve Askin, who was fighting the Port Hills fires, died in the accident.
Source: 1 NEWS

Commercial helicopter pilot Steve Askin died when the helicopter he was flying crashed on February 14 near the Sugar Loaf transmission tower above Christchurch.

The 38-year-old former SAS soldier was flying a fire water bombing circuit with three other helicopters when he crashed, dying instantly.

An interim report released by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission today determined Mr Askin was flying in to refill the monsoon bucket attached to his squirrel chopper, when it swung up hitting the aircraft’s tail rotor.

"Why the bucket rose so high is a further line of enquiry to be looked at involving both the flight path and the way the helicopter was flown, the weather and other factors," says TAICS Air Investigations Manager Peter Williams.

Regardless of how the helicopter crashed, his father Paul Askin says today's report won't bring his son back.

"Whether you know a lot or you know nothing, it doesn't change anything, we've lost somebody very special to us," Mr Askin says.

Lisa Davies talks about Steve Askin, a former SAS soldier who died in a crash on the Port Hills on Monday.
Source: Breakfast

A full report in to what caused the bucket cable to strike the tail is expected within a year.

