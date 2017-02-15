Port Hills fire: Homes destroyed, residents evacuated as blaze rages, crosses into Victoria Park

Find the latest updates as soon as they come to hand in one place here, as 1 NEWS provides rolling updates of important information and releases.

10.26pm: Update from police: Residents in the area from the Sign of the Takahe, Cashmere to Victoria Park should evacuate their homes immediately. This includes Victoria Park Road, Pentre Terrace and Dyers Pass, south of Takahe Drive. The south side of Cashmere Road between Kennedy's Bush Road and Hoon Hay Valley Road is also being evacuated.



10.15pm: MAJOR UPDATE - Christchurch Civil Defence update - Residents from the sign of the Takahe to Victoria Park should evacuate their homes immediately. The fire has crossed Dyers Pass Road into Victoria Park.

9.50pm: We are also evacuating the south side of Cashmere Road to Kennedy's Bush Road, and to Hoon Hay Valley Road, says Christchurch City Council.

9.40pm - vision from the 1 NEWS weathercam on Sugarloaf reveals the ferocity of the blaze.

9.40pm - Civil Defence update: Around 300-400 people have been evacuated from homes in Worsley Road, Cracroft, the bottom of Hoon Hay Valley Road and the Westmorland area. Hundreds of others across the hills have self-evacuated as the fire spreads.

9.35pm Kordia says its transmission site located at the bottom of Sugarloaf, which provides services that include television and radio for the Christchurch area, is currently under 'significant threat by the Port Hills fire'. Kordia says it has activated its disaster recovery plans and is 'working with its customers to prepare for the worst'.

9.30pm: Authorities are advising that the fire has crossed Dyers Pass Road into Victoria Park, Christchurch City Council says. Police and theDefence Force are evacuating properties.

8.15pm Christchurch Police are putting extra patrols in fire-hit areas to provide reassurance to members of the public, and to check in on those with power outages. There have been no more evacuations since Kennedy's Bush Rd was cleared earlier today. Police suggested that it would be good for people to check on their neighbours, who could be feeling anxious.

8.10pm Authorities are stressing that anyone near the Port hill fires should be packed and ready to go at all times if required to evacuate.

7.39pm MAJOR UPDATE Three houses have been destroyed on Hoon Hay Valley Road this afternoon, and one on Old Tai Tapu Road. The Selwyn District Council says the fire is now within about 1655 hectares - though not all of that is alight, as some has been extinguished. The Marley Hill fire has spread down Worsley Spur causing considerable burning at the Christchurch Adventure Park, which has been evacuated. The fire is approaching the residential area of Westmorland.

7.29pm All aircraft will need to stio fighting the fire at nightfall due to the danger of hitting powerlines, and there is currently no contingency plan if the fire has not been contained by then.

6.21pm A state of civil emergency has been declared. The mayors of Christchurch and Selwyn Districts jointly agreed to enact the state this evening. The declaration follows the evacuation of 200-300 people from residential properties.

6.13pm Orion says it remains on alert after today's power outage, which affected much of Christchurch for half an hour, and was caused by the fire. They said this evening that the course of the fire and its position still threatens the power supply, and further outages are possible.

5.41pm Evacuees can call 03 363 7400 if they don't have transport to leave their property.

5.36pm Police say displaced residents in Selwyn should make their way to the Selwyn Events Centre on Meijer Drive, Lincoln for further information as evacuations continue. Christchurch residents who have been evacuated should head for the Halswell Library.

5.14pm The crashed helicopter of pilot Steve Askin will be airlifted off the Port Hills tomorrow as the investigation into how it went down while fighting the fires continues. The Transport Accident Investigation Commission says this will depend on weather and how the fires are going.

5.13pm Further evacuations are underway due to the ongoing fire risk on Kennedy's Bush Rd, and its intersecting streets, from the Halswell Quarry up toward the end of Kennedy's Bush Rd. Residents should leave their homes immediately and head to the Halswell Library for more information.

5.08pm The NZDF has been called in to help combat the Port Hills fire, Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee says. They will assist with logistics, equipment and manpower where required.

4.58pm Residents of Early Valley Road and some areas of Westmorland and Cracroft are being evacuated by Civil Defence.

4.45pm The Christchurch Transport Operations Centre has issued an urgent plea: Please do not go sightseeing in fire areas to take photos or video. There have been cases of residents being obstructed from the homes and they need to have easy access in the case of evacuation.

4.32pm Worsleys Road is closed just past Cashmere Rd to all traffic and residents, and Police are managing a checkpoint. Hoon Hay Valley Rd has also been closed to the public due to people coming with the intent of viewing the fire, and obstructing emergency services. Residents can still get in.

Current Road Closures:

Cashmere Road is closed west of Kaiwara Street through to Kennedys Bush Road.

Worsleys Road is closed

Hoon Hay Valley Rd is closed

Kennedys Bush Road is closed form the roundabout with Rock Hill Drive. This includes the southbound cycle track

Worsleys Track from Worlseys Road is closed

Dyers Pass Road is closed between Hackthorne Road to Governors Bay Road. Use the Lyttelton Tunnel or Gebbies Pass as the alternate route

Summit Road is closed between Gebbies Pass and Rapaki Track

Old Tai Tapu Road is closed between Osterholts Road and Early Valley Road

Early Valley Road is closed