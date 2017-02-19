 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Port Hills fire evacuees return home temporarily to gather 'precious' essentials

share

Source:

1 NEWS

the story so far

  • Fires which stated on Monday continue to burn on the Port Hills.
  • The fires are mainly hotspots contained within 2075 hectares as rain falls in Christchurch.
  • Risk of potential flare ups.
  • 68 per cent of the fire is controlled around the 29km perimeter.
  • 11 homes, two sheds destroyed.
  • 1 dead: Chopper pilot and ex-SAS soldier Steve Askin.
  • Residents have been granted temporary access their properties this morning within the Kennedys Bush Road and Hoon Hay Valley Road cordons.

Over 120 Christchurch residents whose homes are located within cordoned zones have returned to their properties this morning to gather essentials. 

Residents were allowed temporary access to their homes inside cordons this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

Residents had to register before being able to go into the cordon, with Police checking names and cars off when entering, and also when leaving.

Police would be going to find anyone who didn’t leave the cordon after the period of access came to an end.

Many Kennedys Bush Road and Hoon Hay Valley Road residents said they understood why they weren’t allowed home, and were just relieved to be able to go in and check on their properties, and grab more clothes, and belongings.

Feeding animals was also high on the list of priorities, with many left behind after the evacuations earlier in the week.

Some also wanted to open windows, to start airing the smoke out.

Helicopters with monsoon buckets were still working on the hills, as residents drove up to their homes, acting as a reminder the risk of flare ups is still very possible.

The video released by the NZDF shares their hopes and fears as they continue to dampen down hotspots.
Source: NZDF

Significant process in assessing fire containment lines overnight has allowed residents to access their homes. 

Civil Defence has allowed residents of 43 properties on Worsleys Road to return to their homes to attend to urgent needs. 

This means 22 addresses and eight dwellings remain inaccessible.

People can register on the site from 12pm, and everyone will need to have left the area inside the cordon by 2pm. 

Worsleys Road is still unsafe to enter due to the high level risk factor of fire spreading. 

Status of Port Hills fire

Civil Defence is warning that the fire is "far from being put out".

Fire behaviour specialist Nathan Keoghan says there is a risk of flare-ups that could cause vegetation to catch fire. 

"Warm temperatures forecast with windy conditions could change things very quickly. It would draw any moisture from the ground in a few hours and could result in flare-ups," he said. 

Fire crews have contained the fire around the 29km perimeter, which is 68 per cent controlled.

Twenty fire crews continued to create a 20-metre-fire-break with heavy machinery and by hand yesterday while air operations helped ground grew who were identifying hotspots and putting them out.

Three fixed-wing aircraft dropped 60,000 litres of fire retardant over a 1.5km line along the perimeter of the fire area, between Kenndy’s Bush Road and Hoon Hay Valley road.

Another retardant drop will be made in the Marley's Hill area today if the weather conditions remain favourable.

Port Hill tracks and open areas closed

Christchurch City Council has closed areas of the Port Hills overnight because of the ongoing safety risk to the public.

The Council will erect signs today on popular walking and mountain biking tracks, warning of closures and safety issues, which will be in place for several weeks.

Restricted zones cover all tracks and open areas in the Port Hills, including Victoria Park and the Rapaki, Mt Vernon and Huntsbury tacks.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Male in serious condition after helicopter crashes in the Ruapehu District

00:10
2
The 32-year-old has reportedly been charged with assault and resisting arrest.

Watch: Man throws brutal punch towards Aussie policeman, knocking him to the ground

00:40
3
Donald Trump called the media "corrupt" and "the problem" saying he doesn't want to speak to his people through their "filter".

'I won't let them get away with it' – Trump goes after media at rally


00:40
4
Dressed in a Trump t-shirt, the man gushed over the president while giving an impromptu speech on stage.

President Trump brings fan on stage in bizarre rally in Florida

00:25
5
Watch out Sydney, there could be a 16cm long spider in a park near you.

Why would you do that? Giant Huntsman spider released back into wild

01:51
This is the 2011 terror attack in Kabul, where Corporal David Askin, along with other Kiwi military SAS soldiers, saved dozens at the Intercontinental Hotel.

Wife of fallen Port Hills fire fighting pilot 'overwhelmed' with over $210k raised on Givealittle

Steve Askin, a decorated war hero, leaves behind a wife and two young children.


00:40
Donald Trump called the media "corrupt" and "the problem" saying he doesn't want to speak to his people through their "filter".

'I won't let them get away with it' – Trump goes after media at rally

Donald Trump called the media "corrupt" and "the problem" saying he doesn't want to speak to his people through their "filter".


Male in serious condition after helicopter crashes in the Ruapehu District

The pilot was the only person on board.


Man left with serious injuries after stabbing on Kapati Coast

The man is in hospital and his injuries are said to not be life-threatening.


00:20
A huge storm is being blamed as the cause for the sinkhole opening up.

Watch: The extraordinary moment two cars are swallowed by sinkhole

A huge Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads, opening sinkholes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ