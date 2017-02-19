Port Hills fire evacuees return home temporarily to gather 'precious' essentials

Over 120 Christchurch residents whose homes are located within cordoned zones have returned to their properties this morning to gather essentials.

Residents had to register before being able to go into the cordon, with Police checking names and cars off when entering, and also when leaving.

Police would be going to find anyone who didn’t leave the cordon after the period of access came to an end.

Many Kennedys Bush Road and Hoon Hay Valley Road residents said they understood why they weren’t allowed home, and were just relieved to be able to go in and check on their properties, and grab more clothes, and belongings.

Feeding animals was also high on the list of priorities, with many left behind after the evacuations earlier in the week.

Some also wanted to open windows, to start airing the smoke out.

Helicopters with monsoon buckets were still working on the hills, as residents drove up to their homes, acting as a reminder the risk of flare ups is still very possible.

Significant process in assessing fire containment lines overnight has allowed residents to access their homes.

Civil Defence has allowed residents of 43 properties on Worsleys Road to return to their homes to attend to urgent needs.

This means 22 addresses and eight dwellings remain inaccessible.

People can register on the site from 12pm, and everyone will need to have left the area inside the cordon by 2pm.

Worsleys Road is still unsafe to enter due to the high level risk factor of fire spreading.

Status of Port Hills fire

Civil Defence is warning that the fire is "far from being put out".

Fire behaviour specialist Nathan Keoghan says there is a risk of flare-ups that could cause vegetation to catch fire.

"Warm temperatures forecast with windy conditions could change things very quickly. It would draw any moisture from the ground in a few hours and could result in flare-ups," he said.

Fire crews have contained the fire around the 29km perimeter, which is 68 per cent controlled.

Twenty fire crews continued to create a 20-metre-fire-break with heavy machinery and by hand yesterday while air operations helped ground grew who were identifying hotspots and putting them out.

Three fixed-wing aircraft dropped 60,000 litres of fire retardant over a 1.5km line along the perimeter of the fire area, between Kenndy’s Bush Road and Hoon Hay Valley road.

Another retardant drop will be made in the Marley's Hill area today if the weather conditions remain favourable.

Port Hill tracks and open areas closed

Christchurch City Council has closed areas of the Port Hills overnight because of the ongoing safety risk to the public.

The Council will erect signs today on popular walking and mountain biking tracks, warning of closures and safety issues, which will be in place for several weeks.

Restricted zones cover all tracks and open areas in the Port Hills, including Victoria Park and the Rapaki, Mt Vernon and Huntsbury tacks.