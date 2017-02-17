 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Port Hills fire evacuees return home as further cordons lifted

the story so far

  • Fires which started on Monday continue to burn on the Port Hills.
  • The fires are mainly hotspots contained within 2075 hectares as rain falls in Christchurch.
  • Risk of flare ups, with forecast north-east winds of up to 50km/h.
  • 11 homes, two shed destroyed.
  • 1 dead: Chopper pilot and ex-SAS soldier Steve Askin.
  • Further cordons lifted, allowing fire evacuees to return to their properties.
  • A public meeting will be held today to update residents affected by the Port Hills fires.

Hundreds of Christchurch fire evacuees were able to return to their homes last night as several cordons were lifted.

It's a time for containment along the perimeter of the giant Port Hills fire.
Cordons along Cashmere Road were removed after 10pm, at the intersections with Shalamar Drive, Worsleys Road, Opihi Street, Hendersons Road and Sutherlands Road.

Through risk assessment, the cordon at the corner of Dyers Pass Road and Hackthorne Road, near Cup Café, has also been removed.

The cordon at Dyers Pass and Hackthorne Road immediately adjacent to the Sign of the Takahe will remain.

People now have access up to the Sign of the Takahe including roads such as Takahe Drive.

The uphill section of Kennedys Bush road remains closed, as the cordon at the intersection of Kennedys Bush Road and Cashmere Road has been moved to the other side of the intersection.

Cordons remain in place in Christchurch.

There is no access to Longhurst Terrace and roads leading from it, Dyers Pass Road above the Sign of the Takahe and Pentre Terrace.

Christchurch Civil Defence controller Dave Adamson said ground crews had worked very hard to do the necessary risk assessments, enabling residents to return to their homes.

"This is a significant step and we appreciate everybody’s patience to date, and hope others will take this a sign that we are working as hard as possible to make sure it is safe for them to return home."

Mr Adamson said that it remains an active fire zone with ongoing operational activities.

A public meeting to update residents affected by the Port Hills fires will be held today at 10am in the South West Baptist Church Gymnasium.

