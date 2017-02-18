 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Port Hills fire evacuees granted temporary access to homes in cordoned zones

the story so far

  • Fires which stated on Monday continue to burn on the Port Hills.
  • The fires are mainly hotspots contained within 2075 hectares as rain falls in Christchurch.
  • Risk of potential flare ups.
  • 68 per cent of the fire is controlled around the 29km perimeter.
  • 11 homes, two sheds destroyed.
  • 1 dead: Chopper pilot and ex-SAS soldier Steve Askin.

Christchurch residents whose homes are in the cordoned zones will be granted temporary access to their properties this morning.

The video released by the NZDF shares their hopes and fears as they continue to dampen down hotspots.
Source: NZDF

This is due to the significant process in assessing fire containment lines overnight.

Registered residents will be able to retrieve essential items only between 9am and 11am.

Police will control the access points located at 305 Kennedys Bush and 51 Hoon Hay Valley Road only.

Worsleys Road is still unsafe to enter due to the high level risk factor of fire spreading. 

Civil Defence is warning that the fire is "far from being put out".

Fire behaviour specialist Nathan Keoghan says there is a risk of flare-ups that could cause vegetation to catch fire. 

"Warm temperatures forecast with windy conditions could change things very quickly. It would draw any moisture from the ground in a few hours and could result in flare-ups," he said. 

Fire crews have contained the fire around the 29km perimeter, which is 68 per cent controlled.

Twenty fire crews continued to create a 20-metre-fire-break with heavy machinery and by hand yesterday while air operations helped ground grew who were identifying hotspots and putting them out.

Three fixed-wing aircraft dropped 60,000 litres of fire retardant over a 1.5km line along the perimeter of the fire area, between Kenndy’s Bush Road and Hoon Hay Valley road.

Another retardant drop will be made in the Marley's Hill area today if the weather conditions remain favourable.

Port Hill tracks and open areas closed

Christchurch City Council has closed areas of the Port Hills overnight because of the ongoing safety risk to the public.

The Council will erect signs today on popular walking and mountain biking tracks, warning of closures and safety issues, which will be in place for several weeks.

Restricted zones cover all tracks and open areas in the Port Hills, including Victoria Park and the Rapaki, Mt Vernon and Huntsbury tacks.


