Port Hills blaze flared up overnight, endangering home

Kate Nicol-Williams 

1 NEWS Reporter

A fire from the Port Hills blaze in Christchurch flared up close to a home last night, an emergency operations update reported.

Authorities have extended the state of emergency in Christchurch as the Port Hills fire continues to burn beneath the ground.
The fire crossed the containment perimeter and was identified by a drone carrying out thermal imaging.

The notification allowed the fire to be suppressed quickly, the update said.

The Rural Fire Authority reports 81 per cent of the Port Hills fire area is now "controlled" – which is when there is bare earth or blackened ground for at least 10 metres.

Around 250 fire and emergency services staff are continuing to suppress the fire today and are aiming for most of the perimeter to be controlled by the end the day, an emergency operations update reported.

Eight days in and the heat isn't letting up, with firefighters using aerial scouting and thermal imaging to track unseen hot spots.
The fire is still active and is still being fought with aerial operations, as well as on the ground.

There is potential for the fires to flare-up today with warm weather and moderate to strong winds forecast.

A wind change is predicted for this afternoon, the update reported.

New fire hotspots are still being identified.

The Christchurch Adventure Park has numerous active hotspots which will take some time yet for fire crews to suppress, the report said.

Tomorrow night, Civil Defence is holding meetings for residents and landowners on Kennedys Bush Rd, Hoon Hay Valley Rd and Worsleys Rd.

