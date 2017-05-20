 

The Port Hills are alive with the sound of music as Kiwi Von Trapp children hopefuls

Lisa Davies 

1 NEWS Reporter

Kiwi kids from Wanaka to Auckland audition for one of 12 spots in the New Zealand production of The Sound of Music.
Source: 1 NEWS

Lisa Davies

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

2

Desert road closed and more freezing temperatures expected tonight as heavy snow settles over the country

00:30
3
The tribute game for Daniel Baldwin was called off in the 2nd half after players collided.

Watch: Memorial game for late Wellington rugby teen called off after pair of players knocked out in brutal on-field collision

00:33
4
The Kydon ferry sent containers tumbling down the dock as it crashed in spectacular fashion in the Dominican Republic.

Video: Incredible moment ferry slams into dock and sends containers flying in the Caribbean

5

Heavy snow warning now lifted after polar blast turned Otago into winter wonderland


Back to Basics: How to eat seasonally and save money during winter

Our columnist Lydia Harvey has some tips for eating healthy food without bursting the budget.

00:30
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.


02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Four people have now been arrested over the Tuesday night incident.


 
