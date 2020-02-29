Porirua's wastewater woes get $250,000 boost

Porirua City Council is set to spend $250,000 for a roving team looking for problems in its ageing water pipes.

Source: rnz.co.nz

The team - a first for the Wellington region - will look for issues such as cross connections in stormwater and sewage pipes.

It will also monitor water quality in the harbour.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said $250,000 had been set aside in the council's draft annual plan for the team.

More than half of Porirua's wastewater pipes are in a poor condition, and it will cost close to $2 billion over the next two to three decades to bring them up to scratch.

"People are reporting leaks all the time.

"We're trying to... find the leaks on people's boundaries and... fix it," Baker said.