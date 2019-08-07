Porirua mayor 'feeling sorry' for smiley face logo 'getting a bit of a beat up'

Porirua City Mayor Mike Tana has defended the council's new smiley face logo, insisting it came cheap at just under $1000.

Seven Sharp reported the smiley face logo is raising eyebrows with ratepayers, some saying the problem is the cost and others the childlike nature of the design.

It's getting big thumbs down frowns from the New Zealand Taxpayers Union, which described it as unnecessary, limp and childlike.

The icon, to be used on social media, is part of a major $98,000 council rebranding exercise.

Mr Tana said the smiley face design cost $875 of the total budget for the council rebranding project.

He managed to smile himself, defending the new logo as reflecting Porirua's people.

"People say, 'What is this smiley face about?' I said it's actually about our people," he said.

Asked if he is proud of the smiley face design, Mr Tana said, "I'm feeling sorry for him right now. He's getting a bit of a beat up."

So is the message of the logo to come to Porirua and have a smile?