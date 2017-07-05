Porirua high school holds first-ever suicide awareness day for NZ students

In what is thought the first mental health initiative of its kind in New Zealand, a Porirua high school has held a suicide awareness day for its students.

Overseeing the day at Mana College was comedian and mental health ambassador Mike King who delivered some disconcerting facts about how suicide impacts New Zealand youth.

"Forty per cent of teenagers will have a suicidal thought," Mr King said.

In the last year, 51 one of these New Zealand teens went on to end their own lives.

It's such figures that convinced principal John Murdoch to hold the day, despite his apprehension what the may be brought out of it.

"I arrived to school anxious about this day, and a girl brought me this story about suicide and what it means to her, and we wouldn't have had that if today hadn't happened,” he said.

Students participated in workshops and a youth conference to learn to speak openly and honestly about the often taboo topic of suicide.

The students were also given pamphlets listing tips for identifying symptoms of depression in themselves and their friends.