Porirua couple save ‘very intoxicated’ man from drowning

A Porirua couple have been praised for their actions after saving a “very intoxicated” man from drowning.

Orianah Kaur and Sukhwinder Singh have been recognised for their life-saving actions. Source: NZ Police

Sukhwinder Singh and his wife Orianah Kaur have this week been given a certificate of appreciation from police for their actions on May 12.

On that day, the couple were eating at Titahi Bay when they saw a man entering the water.

“I had a feeling by the way he was walking that he was very intoxicated," Singh said.

The current was pushing the man towards the beach when the couple realised the man could not breathe or swim.

"Next thing we saw was his head face down in the water. I remember thinking that if he stayed like that for 10 more seconds, he would die,” Singh said.

So, he decided to wade into the water. He removed the bandana covering the man’s face so he could breath. Singh then dragged him to shore while his wife called 111.

Others, seeing the urgency of the situation, also came to help.

Acting area commander inspector Nick Thom said Singh’s actions on that day were commendable.

“Unfortunately, too many people stand back to watch and film critical incidents instead of helping," he said.

"Mr Singh, who does not know how to swim, saw a person in need of urgent help and put himself at risk to save a stranger’s life.