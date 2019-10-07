Population growth spurs new electorate proposal for Auckland ahead of next year's election

A new electorate has been proposed in Auckland, with ‘Flat Bush’ set to take parts of Hunua, Manurewa and Papakura electorates.

The electorate boundary review today released its proposed changes to New Zealand’s electorates ahead of the 2020 election.

The extra electorate area would not change the overall number of seats in Parliament, instead pulling one from the list seats down to 48, bringing the electorate seats up to 72.

Changes are also proposed to 35 of the current electorates.

Main proposed changes

North Island

New electorate Flat Bush created

Rodney changed to incude Dairy Flat and Coatesville, renamed Whangaparāoa

Helensville extended into Northland, Whangaparāoa and Upper Harbour. Waitakere Ranges goes into New Lynn.

Adjustments made to boundaries of Waikato, with Coromandel, Hamilton West and Taupō.

Changes made to Whangarei and Bay of Plenty boundaries.

South Island

Brightwater goes from Nelson into West-Coast Tasman.

Selwyn changed to exclude Banks Peninsula. Changes also made to Ilam,Wignram, Port Hills, Christchurch East and Ragnitata.

Clutha-Southland takes Alexandra and Clyde from Waitaki.

Otago Peninsula goes from Dunedin South to North, Dunedin South takes South Otago from Clutha-Southland.

Winton and the Catlins goes to Invercargill from Clutha-Southland.

Māori electorates

Tāmaki Makaurau takes Te Atatū from Te Tai Tokerau, and also some of East Manuwera from Hauraki Waikato.

Proposed name changes:

Rodney to Whangaparāoa

Hunua to Port Waikato

Port Hills to Banks Peninsula

Rimutaka to Remutaka





Representation chair Judge Craig Thompson said boundary changes were needed to areas in Christchurch because of significant growth in Selwyn.

Adjustments are also needed in Otago and Southland, with Waitaki, Dunedin North, Dunedin South, Clutha-Southland and Invercargill proposed to change.

The boundaries were last reviewed in 2014, and the population of every electorate has increased.