Popular Wellington cafe fined for incorrectly paying holiday entitlements

A popular Wellington cafe located on one of the city's most famous streets has been fined for failing to keep compliance records and correctly paying holiday pay as well as other entitlements to 62 current and former staff members. 

Making coffee

Source: 1 NEWS

Espressoholic has been stood down from issuing visas to recruit migrant workers for six months and was slapped with a $2000 fine. 

An infringement notice was issued, as well as an improvement notice by the Inspectorate. 

Labour Inspectorate regional manager for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, David Milne, says finding the well established businesses "faily to get the basics of employment right, including paying for public holidays" is "disappointing".

"Every employer needs to keep wage, time, holiday and leave records to ensure they meet all minimum standards, and where these are not in place the Inspectorate can and will impose fines," Mr Milne said in a statement this morning. 

"A cheap cup of coffee shouldn't come at the expense of your employees in the kitchen washing dishes, behind the espresso machine, or anywhere else in your business.

"Providing your employees with all their entitlements is an important part of running a business, both in a legal sense, and for maintaining a good brand.

"Many more cafes will be visited by the Inspectorate this year, and in the interest of consumer choice we will be transparent about businesses we find in breach of their obligations."

The improvement notice gives Espressoholic until 22 Feburary to correctly pay 62 current and former employees. 
 

