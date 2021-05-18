Popular SUV to be recalled in NZ over fears engines could catch fire

More than 15,000 Kia Sportages in New Zealand are expected to be recalled over fears engines could catch fire, even when they've been switched off.

Kia Sportage. Source: istock.com

It comes after Kia Australia recalled Kia QL Sportages built between 2016 and 2017, along with CK Stingers built between 2017 and 2019 over the risk.

The Australian recall notice said the HECU, which controls the anti-lock braking, stability and traction control systems, could remain live.

It said if moisture entered the unit, an electrical short circuit could occur.

"If an electrical short circuit occurs, this could result in an engine compartment fire when the key is switched off and the vehicle is parked," Product Safety Australia said.

"A vehicle fire could increase the risk of injury or death to vehicle occupants or bystanders and damage to property."

Kia CK Stinger. Source: istock.com

Kia New Zealand said it had been made aware of the recall action in Australia and was "following appropriate protocols" as required by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency through its recalls website.

Information was being finalised before a similar recall to Australia's was released.

"The safety of Kia owners is paramount and, whilst there haven’t been any historical incidents of this specific issue happening in New Zealand, we are proceeding with due caution and will issue a recall notice," Kia New Zealand managing director Todd McDonald said.

"We will be proactively contacting all owners of affected vehicles and asking them to take their vehicle to their nearest authorised Kia dealership for inspection and repair, the cost of which will be covered by Kia New Zealand."