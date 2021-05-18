Popular South Island ski fields bin the bins in environmental effort

Visitors to Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone won't find any landfill bins around this season onwards, with the popular South Island ski fields getting rid of them.

Treble Cone ski field. Source: Cardrona Alpine Resort

Instead, there will be recycling and food scrap bins for people to use.

If people want to bring their own lunch with them, they'll have to take any landfill rubbish back home.

Both mountains won't be selling any items in their food and beverage outlets which have packaging that needs to go to landfill either.

General manager Bridget Legnavsky said Cookie Time had even developed a compostable cookie bag so cookies could still be sold on the mountains.

"We're asking everyone to think really deeply about what they buy in the first place, the packaging it comes in, and the packaging you choose to bring up our mountains."

The move continues Cardrona and Treble Cone's sustainability push.

Cardrona ski field. Source: Cardrona Alpine Resort

In 2019, Cardrona got rid of single-use plastic bottles and coffee cups.

With tens of thousands of vehicles driving up the mountains every winter, Legnavsky said its access road shuttles would now be free of charge.

She also said top carparks will be limited to vehicles with three or more occupants and hitchhiking spots had been assigned at both mountains.