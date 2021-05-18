TODAY |

Popular South Island ski fields bin the bins in environmental effort

Source:  1 NEWS

Visitors to Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone won't find any landfill bins around this season onwards, with the popular South Island ski fields getting rid of them. 

Treble Cone ski field. Source: Cardrona Alpine Resort

Instead, there will be recycling and food scrap bins for people to use. 

If people want to bring their own lunch with them, they'll have to take any landfill rubbish back home. 

Both mountains won't be selling any items in their food and beverage outlets which have packaging that needs to go to landfill either. 

Read more
Otago alpine resort Cardrona dumps single-use plastic bottles from its menu

General manager Bridget Legnavsky said Cookie Time had even developed a compostable cookie bag so cookies could still be sold on the mountains. 

"We're asking everyone to think really deeply about what they buy in the first place, the packaging it comes in, and the packaging you choose to bring up our mountains."

The move continues Cardrona and Treble Cone's sustainability push. 

Cardrona ski field. Source: Cardrona Alpine Resort

In 2019, Cardrona got rid of single-use plastic bottles and coffee cups

With tens of thousands of vehicles driving up the mountains every winter, Legnavsky said its access road shuttles would now be free of charge. 

She also said top carparks will be limited to vehicles with three or more occupants and hitchhiking spots had been assigned at both mountains. 

The changes have been sparked by guest and staff feedback. 

New Zealand
Environment
Dunedin and Otago
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:42
Israel Adesanya calls for harsher 'coward punch' penalties as training partner left fighting for life
2
Countdown offers two weeks extra paid leave for any employee 'affirming their gender'
3
Popular SUV to be recalled in NZ over fears engines could catch fire
4
Fair Go: Stratford couple endure 15-month ordeal before setting foot inside house they paid for
5
Canterbury brewer at centre of racism furore after 'Māori scurge' post officially quits company
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Govt announces urgent law change for Covid-19 vaccine despite lawsuit's failure to stop Pfizer rollout
01:20

Woman paralysed in horse fall takes fight over closure of Auckland rehab centre to Parliament

Elton John tickets, racetrack laps and a used car — MPs' gifts, investments and properties revealed
00:27

Waikato DHB boss says no ransom will be paid after cyber attack leaves hospitals only taking urgent patients