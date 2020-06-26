TODAY |

Popular Mount Maunganui shopping strip hit by vandals

Sam Kelway, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

At least a dozen businesses along Mount Maunganui’s shopping strip have been hit by vandals.

Graffiti has popped up along the popular stretch of shops, including spray paint on the cobbled footpaths.

One business owner told 1 NEWS it’s a massive blow, especially as companies emerge out of Covid-19 when cashflow is already down.

Police say they received a report a few days ago regarding a Rata St property.

In a statement, police told 1 NEWS inquiries are ongoing, and would “encourage anyone with concerns about damage done to property to make a report to police”.

New Zealand
Sam Kelway
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Business
