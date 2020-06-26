Popular Mount Maunganui shopping strip hit by vandals

At least a dozen businesses along Mount Maunganui’s shopping strip have been hit by vandals.

Graffiti has popped up along the popular stretch of shops, including spray paint on the cobbled footpaths.

One business owner told 1 NEWS it’s a massive blow, especially as companies emerge out of Covid-19 when cashflow is already down.

Shops covered in pink graffiti along a popular shopping strip in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they received a report a few days ago regarding a Rata St property.