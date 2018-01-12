Popular leopard seals spotted lounging among million dollar yachts in Auckland marina

Popular leopard seals Owha and Novy are back lounging alongside million-dollar yachts in Auckland's main city marina.

The two have been spotted enjoying the sun at Auckland's Westhaven Marina as well as Orakei boat club, Bayswater Marina, Hobsonville Point, Rangitoto wharf and Whangaparaoa.

Leopard seals are a protected species normally found in Antarctica, but an increasing number are visiting New Zealand, DOC Auckland marine ranger Gabrielle Goodin says.

She thanked recreational boaters for their patience as the department worked with Westhaven Marina staff to develop a long-term management plan for the animals.

"Owha and Novy's presence, while a gift, has inconvenienced boaties. The seals are protected native wildlife and therefore must be given space and respect while they are in Auckland waters," she said.

Owha is familiar sight in Auckland, having spent September 2015 to March 2017 in the city's waters, before spending time moving between Whangarei and Tutukaka.

Novy is a recent Auckland arrival after spending the last three months in and around Whangarei.

NIWA cetacean biologist Dr Krista Hupman last August said increased numbers of leopard seal sightings in New Zealand challenged notions they are an Antarctic species.

"What are they doing here?" she asked.

"There's a theory they just get lost in the ice floes and end up going north instead of south. I don't know if we can justify that anymore with what we're seeing now."

Ms Goodwin reminded residents lucky enough to sight Owha and Novy that seals are wild animals and will defend themselves if threatened.