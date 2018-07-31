 

Popular Coromandel tourist destination Cathedral Cove to remain closed until next week due to rockfall risk

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Tourism

The Coromandel's Cathedral Cove will remain closed until at least next week due to falling rocks.

The Department of Conservation says inspection of the cove's archway today revealed loose debris will need to be removed by an abseiling team before the area can be reopened.

Sections of rock have fallen from the arch following recent heavy rainfall. The site has been closed because of the risk the rockfall poses to the public.

"We want to ensure that reopening the cove is done safely, carefully and in a timely manner. Rocks falling from the cove pose a serious risk and we request the public stays clear of the cordoned area until the site has been re-opened," says DOC Recreation Ranger Karl Fisher.

Te Hoho, a sandstone rock viewed from Cathedral Cove on the Coromandel Peninsula, North Island, New Zealand. New Zealand. Photo Tim Clayton (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
Te Hoho, a sandstone rock viewed from Cathedral Cove on the Coromandel Peninsula, North Island, New Zealand. New Zealand. Source: Getty

The walking track leading to the beach remains open, but people will be unable to access the cove archway.

Closure signs, barriers and fencing have been erected around the structure to restrict public access.

The Cathedral Cove track is enjoyed by around 500,000 people a year. 


Tonkin + Taylor and DOC Staff inspect some of the rock debris at Cathedral Cove.
Tonkin + Taylor and DOC Staff inspect some of the rock debris at Cathedral Cove. Source: Karl Fisher
New Zealand
Tourism
1 NEWS
New Zealand
Technology
Crime and Justice

Police are warning about an email scam asking recipients to pay up or have personal details exposed to friends and family.

Police say they have received reports of the current scam from several victims. 

The email states that malware has been installed on the recipient’s device and has captured information about them including a password, along with potentially embarrassing footage. 

Netsafe says it has received a large number of scam reports of an email scam where scammers falsely claim to have recorded intimate visual recordings of people visiting adult sites.

Police are advising anyone who receives an email of this nature to report it to their local police as soon as possible.

If you have any doubt about a call, email or approach, it is more than likely it is a scam, police said in a statement this afternoon. 

Information on current scams that are operating can be found on the Ministry of Consumer Affairs website

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a crime, in person or online, should report the matter to their local police.

Netsafe and Consumer Protection NZ provide helpful advice and information about keeping safe online.


Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Technology
Crime and Justice
1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics
Health
Crime and Justice

Simon Bridges does not think the Government is doing enough to combat synthetic cannabis and says increasing penalities for dealers would have an impact, however the Minister for Health says there is no evidence that it would work.

Minister of Health David Clark said the Government want to take "a harm reduction approach and do whatever will work urgently because it's a deep concern that this number has spiked". 

The Government are looking at “urgent measures” to combat the rise after the coroner found up to 45 people died in the past year. Source: 1 NEWS

It was found that 40-45 people died synthetic cannabis-related deaths in the past year.

Dr Clark said there was no evidence increasing penalties would reduce drug related harm, after being asked about National MP Simeon Brown's member's bill that would extend prison time for synthetic cannabis dealers. 

"Those who pedal these drugs need to face the full force of the law, I agree with that, but none of them are pedalling drugs thinking they're going to be caught at the moment, I think that's one of the concerns," Dr Clark said.

National Party leader Simon Bridges said Mr Brown's member's bill would "put it on par really with supply of cannabis, and what we're seeing here is the effects are even worse".

He thought "upping" the penalties would have an effect.

Those who take synthetic cannabis "run the risk of dying", said Minister for Police Stuart Nash.

"When people are dying, then that's a pretty big deal," Mr Nash said. 

"The thing about synthetic, you just never know what's in it."

He said it was "everything from people in their back sheds with grass-clippings and fly-spray rolling stuff up, to stuff that's being imported". 

Mr Nash later told The Spinoff this was only a metaphor and reiterated they do not know what is in synthetic cannabis, but called it "cheap and nasty stuff". 

"The suppliers are targeting those at the lower end of the scale, those who are really disaffected, sometimes the homeless, so we've got to come up with a different strategy to get information out there."

Yesterday Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters said the Ministry of Health, Justice, Police and Customs will coordinate "on how to best urgently reduce and the size and supply of the drug with the aim of turning this spike around and getting this dangerous drug out of our communities".

The Acting PM said he’d like to see “some fresh eyes from the street” help Government curb the spike in deaths over the past year. Source: Breakfast

National have a member’s bill to increase the prison time for dealers, which they say will help protect people. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics
Health
Crime and Justice