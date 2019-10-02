TODAY |

Popular baking product recalled after undeclared milk found in ingredients

Foodstuffs is recalling a popular baking product due to its failure to declare milk, known to be an allergen to some, in the list of ingredients.

Pams brand Dark Chocolate Buttons, (400g) has been recalled by the company and its retailers, Pak'n Save, New World, Four Square, Gilmours and Trents.

The recall was noted on the Ministry for Primary Industry's Food Safety website today saying those with a milk allergy or intolerance should not consume the product. 

"If you have consumed this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice. If you are not allergic or intolerant to milk, this recall does not affect you," the statement said.

Any customers wanting to return the product could expect a full refund, the company said.

Foodstuffs is recalling all batches and all dates of its Pams brand Dark Chocolate Buttons (400g). Source: Ministry for Primary Industries.
