Popular baking product recalled after undeclared milk found in ingredients

Foodstuffs is recalling a popular baking product due to its failure to declare milk, known to be an allergen to some, in the list of ingredients.

Pams brand Dark Chocolate Buttons, (400g) has been recalled by the company and its retailers, Pak'n Save, New World, Four Square, Gilmours and Trents.

The recall was noted on the Ministry for Primary Industry's Food Safety website today saying those with a milk allergy or intolerance should not consume the product.

"If you have consumed this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice. If you are not allergic or intolerant to milk, this recall does not affect you," the statement said.