Popular Auckland Lantern Festival moves to waterfront

Auckland's popular annual Lantern Festival is moving to a new waterfront home.

Source: 1 NEWS

Captain Cook and Marsden Wharves will host the Auckland Lantern Festival for the first time after the event has been held at the Auckland Domain in recent years.

A month earlier, Captain Cook Wharf will also host the Tāmaki Herenga Waka Festival, which Auckland Council calls a 12-hour extravaganza delivered in partnership with Mana Whenua.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says he is looking forward to both festivals and says the waterfront will be a fantastic venue.

“Auckland Lantern Festival and Tāmaki Herenga Waka Festival are much loved by Aucklanders and draw crowds of thousands every year,” he says.

“Auckland’s beautiful waterfront is a great venue for both events. It’s right in the heart of our city with fantastic views of the Waitematā Harbour and Rangitoto Island—which will make the fireworks displays a real spectacle.

"And it’s close to public transport links and the many restaurants, bars and eateries that Auckland is known for.

“I hope Aucklanders get out and out about this summer and enjoy the festivals and everything our vibrant waterfront has to offer.”

The Lantern Festival will be held from February 24 to 28, and the Tāmaki Herenga Waka Festival is on January 23.