Popular Auckland Indian eatery to enforce safety measures as it opens at Level 3 tomorrow

A popular Indian eatery has put several safety measures in place as the country enters Level 3 tomorrow.
Chefs at Paradise Indian Food, in Sandringham, began preparing vegetables for their gravies yesterday ahead of the expected rush of customers looking to get their fix when many restaurants and cafes are able to open tomorrow.
"I think it's going to be busy, but we know this is like the busiest takeaway in New Zealand. I think we are well-prepared," manager Salah Mohammed told 1 NEWS.
However, he said the takeaway will only be accepting online orders.
"The customer is not allowed to come inside and place the order, and they are not going to take phone orders, too - only online orders," he said.
Mr Mohammed said customers will place their orders online. When their order is ready, they will receive a call and instructions to pick up their food from one of five contactless food stations.
They will also be doing delivery, using their own staff, from 4pm to 9.30pm.
"This is the new experience which we are going to face now," Mr Mohammed said, "but still, we are alright because the most important thing is we need to be safe and the whole world is struggling.
"Safety is important, and our Government is doing a really good job."
Mr Mohammed said he's feeling both happy to be working again and a "bit nervous", with tomorrow being the first time the restaurant will be doing only online orders, adding that it would be "tough to maintain the rules and regulations."