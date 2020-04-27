Popular Auckland Indian eatery to enforce safety measures as it opens at Level 3 tomorrow

A popular Indian eatery has put several safety measures in place as the country enters Level 3 tomorrow.

Chefs at Paradise Indian Food, in Sandringham, began preparing vegetables for their gravies yesterday ahead of the expected rush of customers looking to get their fix when many restaurants and cafes are able to open tomorrow.

"I think it's going to be busy, but we know this is like the busiest takeaway in New Zealand. I think we are well-prepared," manager Salah Mohammed told 1 NEWS.

However, he said the takeaway will only be accepting online orders.

"The customer is not allowed to come inside and place the order, and they are not going to take phone orders, too - only online orders," he said.

Mr Mohammed said customers will place their orders online. When their order is ready, they will receive a call and instructions to pick up their food from one of five contactless food stations.