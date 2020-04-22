Popular Auckland gym asks customers to restart memberships despite remaining closed in Level 3

A popular Auckland gym that is part of the nationwide Les Mills chain is asking its clients to show their support by restarting payments on their paused memberships now despite the facilities remaining closed nationwide for the foreseeable future.

Les Mills Auckland City. Source: Supplied

Les Mills’ Auckland City gym sent out an email this morning asking members for their support as, like many businesses in New Zealand, it has been forced to close due to the nationwide lockdown enforced by the Government in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Michelle Gerand, the gym’s manager, told members “our business is facing the biggest hurdle of its 52-year history”.

“We hoped the clubs would only be closed for a month, but that’s regretfully not to be,” Ms Gerand said.

As a result, Ms Gerand said the company needs support now more than ever.

“Membership payments will remain paused during Alert Levels 3 and 4 unless you choose to restart them. It will be great if we can move to Level 2 in three weeks and be able to open again.

“In the meantime, we’d appreciate it if you could help us support our team and reopen at the premium standard you expect from us, by starting your membership payments again.”

As a sign of gratitude, though, Ms Gerand added the club is willing to offer three months of free membership for a friend or family member.

“The entire Les Mills team is so grateful to those who can back us, and by extension all of the families we support, on this unprecedented journey,” she said.

“We look forward to seeing you back in the club as soon as possible.”