TODAY |

Popular Auckland beach closed again after two sharks sighted close to shore

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland's Orewa Beach has been closed again after more shark sightings.

A shark fin (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The popular swimming beach around 30 minutes north of Auckland's CBD was also closed on Christmas Day after a shark - thought to be around two metres in length - was spotted off the beach.

An Orewa Lifesaving Club spokesman told 1 NEWS the beach has been closed this afternoon after the sightings.

Police say one of the sharks was spotted about 250 metres off-shore around 3:15pm.

Footage on Twitter shows the water empty, with a police helicopter scouring the area for signs of the sharks.

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Holiday traffic causing massive delays around New Zealand
2
Popular Auckland beach closed again after two sharks sighted close to shore
3
The curious case of a sheep in a bra on an Auckland farm
4
Injured orca freed from crayfish line after being tangled for days
5
'It's just staggering' - Brendon McCullum accuses NZ of rolling over in Boxing Day Test
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:52

2019 in review: Moments that made us proud

Woman dead after boat capsizes in Far North; fourth North Island drowning in three days

Two men charged with murder of Tokomaru Bay man found dead in house fire

Coromandel Peninsula vandals obliterate public toilets - 'Know what your children are up to'