Popular Auckland beach closed again after two sharks sighted close to shore

Auckland's Orewa Beach has been closed again after more shark sightings.

Source: 1 NEWS

The popular swimming beach around 30 minutes north of Auckland's CBD was also closed on Christmas Day after a shark - thought to be around two metres in length - was spotted off the beach.

An Orewa Lifesaving Club spokesman told 1 NEWS the beach has been closed this afternoon after the sightings.

Police say one of the sharks was spotted about 250 metres off-shore around 3:15pm.