Popular Auckland beach closed after sewage spill

Auckland's popular Takapuna beach is closed for swimming after sewage flowed into the water.

Takapuna skyline, North Shore City, New Zealand

Takapuna Beach.

There's a "high risk" water quality alert for the North Shore beach on Auckland Council's Safe Swim website. It reads: "Elevated health risk due to poor water quality, temporaray no-swim warning in effect".

According to NZ Herald sewage from an overflowing storm water drain flowed onto the beach yesterday afternoon and the beach was shut down by lifeguards.

There are 11 other "active alerts" for Auckland beaches on the Safe Swim site.

Auckland

