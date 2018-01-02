Popular Auckland beach closed after sewage spill

Source:
Auckland's popular Takapuna beach is closed for swimming after sewage flowed into the water.
Takapuna Beach.
Source: istock.com
There's a "high risk" water quality alert for the North Shore beach on Auckland Council's Safe Swim website. It reads: "Elevated health risk due to poor water quality, temporaray no-swim warning in effect".
According to NZ Herald sewage from an overflowing storm water drain flowed onto the beach yesterday afternoon and the beach was shut down by lifeguards.
There are 11 other "active alerts" for Auckland beaches on the Safe Swim site.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news