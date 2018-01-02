Popular Auckland beach closed after sewage spill

Auckland's popular Takapuna beach is closed for swimming after sewage flowed into the water.

Takapuna Beach. Source: istock.com

There's a "high risk" water quality alert for the North Shore beach on Auckland Council's Safe Swim website. It reads: "Elevated health risk due to poor water quality, temporaray no-swim warning in effect".

According to NZ Herald sewage from an overflowing storm water drain flowed onto the beach yesterday afternoon and the beach was shut down by lifeguards.