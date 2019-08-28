Popular Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park track reopens after flood damage forced closure

A popular track in Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park has reopened after being closed since March due to flooding.

Flooding washed away 120 metres of the Hooker Valley Track, which has been fixed along with a damaged swing bridge, Department of Conservation (DOC) say in a statement.



An additional 257 metres of new walkway has also been added to the track.

“$150,000 of repairs in between bouts of snow, rain, hail and freezing fog," were completed David Dittmer DOC's Senior Recreation and Historic Ranger says.

Mr Dittmer says spring is one of the best times to visit but says visitors need to be prepared for changeable weather.

“The mountains are still snow-capped, but the weather is warmer which makes an early morning hike even more enjoyable.”