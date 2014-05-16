Pope Francis has accepted NZ Bishop resignation over 'unacceptable' sexual relationship

Pope Francis has accepted a New Zealand bishop’s resignation over what church officials said was “completely unacceptable” sexual behavior with a young woman.

Palmerston North Bishop Charles Drennan offered to resign following an independent investigation into the woman’s complaint, according to Cardinal John Dew, head of the New Zealand church.

The Vatican said today that the pope had accepted the resignation.

The removal is significant since the Catholic Church has long considered sexual relationships between clerics and adult women to be sinful, but not criminal or necessarily worthy of permanent sanction.