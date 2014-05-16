TODAY |

Pope Francis has accepted NZ Bishop resignation over 'unacceptable' sexual relationship

Associated Press
Pope Francis has accepted a New Zealand bishop’s resignation over what church officials said was “completely unacceptable” sexual behavior with a young woman.

Palmerston North Bishop Charles Drennan offered to resign following an independent investigation into the woman’s complaint, according to Cardinal John Dew, head of the New Zealand church.

The Vatican said today that the pope had accepted the resignation.

The removal is significant since the Catholic Church has long considered sexual relationships between clerics and adult women to be sinful, but not criminal or necessarily worthy of permanent sanction.

The #MeToo movement and the scandal over ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, however, have forced a reckoning about the imbalance of power in relationships between clerics and lay adults, nuns and seminarians, and whether such relationships can ever be consensual.

