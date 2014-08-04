Pop-phenomenon Sia to play Auckland show

Music superstar Sia will be hitting New Zealand shores for a one-off concert in Auckland this December.

Sia Furler Source: Bang Showbiz

She is bringing her Nostalgic For The Present tour for one show only at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on Tuesday December 5.

The Aussie hit-maker is known for her trademark black and blonde wigs and for collaborating with some of the biggest stars on the planet, having written hits for Beyonce, Katy Perry and Rihanna.