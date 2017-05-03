Pop music expert gives evidence in National Party vs Eminem court case

Summer Nights; Talk Dirty To Me; What Makes You Beautiful…plus Twinkle Twinkle Little Star… all lyrics that were broadcast in Wellington's High Court today as the trial of Eight Mile Style versus the National Party continues.

An expert in pop music appeared for Music production company Beatbox – who provided the song EminemEsque to National in the 2014 election – this morning.

Eminem's company Eight Mile Style alleges the song EminemEsque, used in the 2014 election campaign ads rips off the award winning song Lose Yourself.

Dr Kirsten Zemke from Auckland University told the court in her opinion, the music in the ad is only a vague approximation of Lose Yourself.

She played numerous examples of songs where the beats or melodies are the same, including Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and the ABC song.

The Grease hit Summer Nights was compared to One Direction's What Makes you Beautiful.

She even played a sample of music where the artist played the same chord progression, switching seamlessly between songs such as Journey's Don't Stop Believing, James Blunt's You're Beautiful to the Black Eyed Peas' Where Is the Love.

The differences between Lose Yourself and EminemEsque were then broken down into various musical elements.

National denies the allegation they broke copyright by using the song.