Poor weather hinders search efforts for missing fisherman at Ruapuke Beach in Raglan

Poor weather has impeded the search effort for a fisherman who went off rocks at a beach in Raglan.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they responded to reports of a man in difficulty in the water at around 9:30am this morning and have since begun conducting searches with Coastguard, Surf Lifeguards and a rescue helicopter.

The spokesperson said poor weather has hindered their efforts, which has left Search and Rescue assessing the conditions at Ruapuke Beach to determine the next steps.

It's the second water-related incident in three days after a man died on Takapuna Beach on Auckland's North Shore on Friday.

