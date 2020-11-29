Poor weather hinders search efforts for missing fisherman at Ruapuke Beach in Raglan

Poor weather has impeded the search effort for a fisherman who went off rocks at a beach in Raglan.

Ruapuke Beach. Source: istock.com

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they responded to reports of a man in difficulty in the water at around 9:30am this morning and have since begun conducting searches with Coastguard, Surf Lifeguards and a rescue helicopter.

The spokesperson said poor weather has hindered their efforts, which has left Search and Rescue assessing the conditions at Ruapuke Beach to determine the next steps.