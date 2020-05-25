TODAY |

Ponsonby’s Aunty Rose humbled by support after neighbour sends her racist letter

Source:  Marae

Ponsonby woman Rose Greaves has been flooded with support after she was sent a nasty letter, purportedly from a neighbour, who told her she wasn't welcome in the area.

Rose Greaves was told she was “not welcome” in Vermont St, but has now been flooded with support and well-wishes. Source: Marae

The story, from TVNZ's Marae, shocked many after Rose (Ngāti Kahu and Ngāpuhi) shared her story of being sent a racist letter by someone seemingly upset at her pride in her Māori heritage.

Rose hasn’t been shy about showing her support for Tino Rangatiratanga and tikanga outside her council house, and proudly continues the weaving tradition she was taught by her kuia.

Rose Greaves has called Vermont St home for over seven years, but someone is not happy she is there. Source: Marae

"You are an embarrassment to Ponsonby!" the letter, which she revealed to Marae, read.

"Not to mention the rubbish items you put in your front yard is pathetic and vile.

"Please, please do Ponsonby a favour and get Housing NZ to transfer you.

"You are not liked and not welcomed here."

Since the story ran, Rose has been flooded with support, with people stopping her in the street and coming to her home to drop off gifts and flowers.

"Some of the things people say to you when they don't know you is quite overwhelming," she told Marae.

"It confirmed to me what I already knew two weeks ago, that not everyone is like the letter writer.

"There is heaps of support out there for people like me." 

