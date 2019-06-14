Ponsonby cows get lucky escape to Canterbury farm after near-death experience

Three cows living on an Auckland city farm have had a close escape from death after being rescued from the abattoir at the last minute by their owners, after some heavy persuading from the local community.

The cows had been part of the furniture at Ponsonby’s Kelmarna Community Gardens and City Farm for just over a year.

Kelmarna operates as a charity to educate on sustainability, teaching an organic food model.

Having the cows as part of their culture was supposed to be a part of that, teaching locals how to manufacture food from pasture to plate.

However, when it was time for the three bovines to reach their final destination, the community stepped in.

A stoush erupted between the charity and parents who didn’t want their little ones to know their local cows were being sent to slaughter. Locals protested with vigour on social media, and the backlash twas too much for the owners.

The bovine trio will now retire to a Canterbury farm to live out their days.