TODAY |

Polyfest cancelled in Auckland amid coronavirus pandemic concern

Source:  1 NEWS

This year's Polyfest has been cancelled in Auckland as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Seven Sharp's Carloyn Robinson went along. Source: Seven Sharp

The decision was made after meetings between the Polyfest Trust and the Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

Auckland Pasifika festival stallholders seek other venues following cancellation

Last weekend, the Pasifika Festival was also cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

“We understand that 110,000 people usually attend from around NZ. This is a large gathering, with close personal contact (due to the size of the crowd and the activities that occur at Polyfest)," ARPHS said.

"Even though people attending Polyfest buy a ticket we would see that this is like a non-ticketed event in that from a public health perspective we would be unable to identify who was in a certain location at a particular time.

"This would mean if there was a confirmed person who had Covid-19 who had attended Polyfest it would not be possible to contact trace people who were near the case at Polyfest.”

Greg Pierce from the Polyfest Trust says they're currently looking at other ways to grade student performances which were due to take place and count toward NCEA marks.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
Auckland
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Please think of other people' - Levin woman who sat behind man with coronavirus on plane speaks from isolation
2
Two earthquakes rumble across New Zealand overnight
3
Two people found dead at house in Kelston, Auckland
4
Wellington cafe closes its doors after Australian man with coronavirus visited
5
One person dead after workplace incident at Hampton Downs
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Opinion: Better to be safe than sorry as more MPs self isolate

One person dead after workplace incident at Hampton Downs

Wellington cafe closes its doors after Australian man with coronavirus visited

'Please think of other people' - Levin woman who sat behind man with coronavirus on plane speaks from isolation