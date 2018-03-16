Polyfest cancelled in Auckland amid coronavirus pandemic concern

This year's Polyfest has been cancelled in Auckland as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

The decision was made after meetings between the Polyfest Trust and the Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

Last weekend, the Pasifika Festival was also cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

“We understand that 110,000 people usually attend from around NZ. This is a large gathering, with close personal contact (due to the size of the crowd and the activities that occur at Polyfest)," ARPHS said.

"Even though people attending Polyfest buy a ticket we would see that this is like a non-ticketed event in that from a public health perspective we would be unable to identify who was in a certain location at a particular time.

"This would mean if there was a confirmed person who had Covid-19 who had attended Polyfest it would not be possible to contact trace people who were near the case at Polyfest.”