Poll: Third of New Zealanders would consider voting for a conservative or Christian party

A third of New Zealand would consider voting for a party with Christian or conservative values at the 2020 election, the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll reveals. 

Of those polled, 58 per cent said they would not consider voting for a Christian or conservative party, 33 per cent said they would consider it and eight per cent did not know or refused to answer. 

*Percentages do not all to 100 per cent due to rounding. 

The groups of people who were more likely than average to consider voting for a party with Christian or conservative party were Pacific peoples, Asian New Zealanders and people aged 18-29. 

Those who were less likely were Green Party supporters, people with an annual household income of more than $150,000, people living in the Bay of Plenty and people aged 60-69.

The results come amid Destiny Church's announcement of the launch of the Coalition New Zealand political party, led by Hannah Tamaki.

She said it was "not a Christian party, Coalition New Zealand is going to be a party for all New Zealanders".

Mrs Tamaki said the public were “looking for something different, something more honest”.

Last month, National MP Alfred Ngaro contemplated creating his own Christian values party, before deciding to stay with National. 

The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll for party support showed National Party on 44 per cent, rising four per cent since 1 NEWS' last poll in April. 

Labour dropped by six per cent, down to 42 per cent.

The issue for National, however, was the lack of potential coalition partner options, with a Christian-conservative coalition being a potential solution. 

    "I still firmly believe before the next election we will see these options," National leader Simon Bridges said. "I think there is a gap in the market."

    Leighton Baker, the New Conservative leader said, "everyone wants friends... but at the end of the day what will happen will be determined by how much support we get".

    New Conservative generated 0.6 per cent support in the latest party support poll. 

    "As it grow, as we get closer to the election I know our percentage rates are going to go up we become a more attractive option to people."

    Those polled were asked, 'Would you consider voting for a party with Christian or conservative values at the 2020 General Election':

    Yes - 33 per cent
    No - 58 per cent
    Don't know/refused -  8 per cent
    *Percentages do not all to 100 per cent due to rounding. 

    Between June 4 and 8, 1002 eligible voters were polled via landline and mobile phone. The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1 percentage-points at the 95 per cent confidence level.

